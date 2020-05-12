Major indices open higher but give back some of the gains

NASDAQ stocks trading lower on the day

The US stock market open higher but is seeing some of those gains eroded in early New York trading. The NASDAQ index moved into negative territory but is trading above and below that level currently. The Dow industrial average - which was the weakest of the major indices yesterday - it is leading the way today.







A snapshot of the current market around 10 minute minutes into the opening are showing:



S&P index +5.4 points or 0.19% 2935.93. The high reached 2945.82



NASDAQ index +6 points or 0.07% at 9199.77. The high reached 9250.96



Dow industrial average up 140 points or 0.60% at 24365.90. The high reached 24382.09





