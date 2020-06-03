Major indices open higher. Dow industrial average leads the way
Dow stocks up for the 3rd day in a rowThe major indices are opening higher with the Dow industrial average leading the way. The Dow is up for the 3rd day in a row, as investors roll into the beaten down large-cap industrial stock sector.
A snapshot of the market a few minutes into the opening is currently showing:
- Dow industrial average up 218 points or 0.85% at 25962
- S&P index up 25.19 points or 0.81% at 3105.91
- NASDAQ index up 41 points or 0.43% and 9649.88
In other markets near the US stock market open:
- spot gold is taken on the chin as trades into the safety of gold are unwound. The current price is down around $70 or -0.99% at $1709.80
- WTI crude oil futures are trading near unchanged levels at $36.85
In the US debt market yields are moving higher with the 2 year up 1.7 basis points at 0.180%. The 10 year yield is up 3.7 basis points at 0.7229% while the 30 year bond is up 3.85 basis points at 1.5258%
The US dollar continues to waffled up and down since the US opening.