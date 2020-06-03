Major indices open higher. Dow industrial average leads the way

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Dow stocks up for the 3rd day in a row

The major indices are opening higher with the Dow industrial average leading the way. The Dow is up for the 3rd day in a row, as investors roll into the beaten down large-cap industrial stock sector.

A snapshot of the market a few minutes into the opening is currently showing:

  • Dow industrial average up 218 points or 0.85% at 25962
  • S&P index up 25.19 points or 0.81% at 3105.91
  • NASDAQ index up 41 points or 0.43% and 9649.88
In other markets near the US stock market open:
  • spot gold is taken on the chin as trades into the safety of gold are unwound. The current price is down around $70 or -0.99% at $1709.80
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading near unchanged levels at $36.85
In the US debt market yields are moving higher with the 2 year up 1.7 basis points at 0.180%. The 10 year yield is up 3.7 basis points at 0.7229% while the 30 year bond is up 3.85 basis points at 1.5258%

The US dollar continues to waffled up and down since the US opening.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus him him him
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose