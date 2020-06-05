Major indices open with solid gains led by the Dow 30

A snapshot of the major indices currently shows

S&P index up 61.94 points or 1.99% at 3174.29



NASDAQ index up 80.429 points or 0.84% at 9696.824



Dow industrial average up 729 points or 2.78% at 27011.43



The Dow 30 stocks have been the beaten-down index. It still is down -5.34% on the year, but for the week the Dow 30 is leading the charge with a 6.33% gain. Boeing is helping that index with another 8% gain in trading today.







Other gainers in the Dow 30 today include

American Express, up 7.3%

Exxon Mobil, +6.85%

Caterpillar, +5.93%

Raytheon technologies, +6.59%

The NASDAQ index inches closer to its all-time high at 9838.372. The high close for the NASDAQ index is 9817.18. The high price in the NASDAQ so far has reached 9755.129.







For the S&P index, there is a gap from February 21 to February 24 that is between 3259.81 and 3328.45. The current index at 3179.12 is still off those levels. However, like the NASDAQ index the trend is toward those targets.









