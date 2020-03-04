Major indices reach new intraday highs

S&P index up 2.57%

The US major indices are trading at new session highs with the S&P index up 2.57% up 76.5 points at 3080.78.

The NASDAQ index is also racing to the upside with a gain of 210 points or 2.42% at 8893.90. The high price just reached 89 9.06

The Dow industrial average is up 715 points or 2.76% at 26630. It's high price just reached 26645.52.

The higher the major indices are still off the high price reached yesterday. 

  • For the S&P index the high reached 3136.72
  • For the NASDAQ index, the high extended to 9070.32
  • For the Dow industrial average 27084.59

