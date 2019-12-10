Major indices trade above and below unchanged at the open

Dow down -35 points. S&P and Nasdaq trading above and below 0 line

The major US stock indices are open and trading mixed in early trading. US/China and impeachment are the newest stories for early trading. The USMCA bill is "looking good" (according to the Pres.). According to reports, USTR Lighthizer is on his way to Mexico and the deal is done.





A snapshot of the major indices is currently showing:



S&P index, -3 points or -0.10% at 3132.80



NASDAQ index -3.6 points or -0.3% at 8618.90

Dow -50 points or -0.19% at 27856 In other markets:

Spot gold is trading up $6.40 a month +0.44% at $1468

WTI crude oil futures are trading $-0.18 or -0.3% at $58.85

In the US debt market yields are mixed with the 2 year up 1 basis point, the 10 year unchanged and the 30 year down -0.8 basis points.







In early trading in the forex market today, the USDJPY spike higher above its 100 hour moving average at 108.677 on the back of the Wall Street Journal article saying that US/China were looking at ways to delay the December 15 tariffs. However, that run higher was quickly raised and the price is currently trading at 108.588 - below that 100 hour moving average level.







The EURUSD trade above and below its 100 hour moving average at 1.10781. Today, the price moved above and away from its 100 day moving average at 1.10624. We currently trade at 108.817. The buyers are holding on to more control but the pair is not running. The pair remains in a 22 pip trading range. So there is room to roam.