Major US airlines are drafting plans for a potential shutdown of virtually all passenger flights in the US
Wall Street Journal reports, citing industry and federal officials:
- Major U.S. airlines are drafting plans for a potential voluntary shutdown of virtually all passenger flights across the U.S.
- government agencies also consider ordering such a move
- amidst the air-traffic control system "ravaged by the coronavirus contagion"
- No final decisions have been made by the carriers or the White House