Major US airlines are drafting plans for a potential shutdown of virtually all passenger flights in the US

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Wall Street Journal reports, citing industry and federal officials: 

  • Major U.S. airlines are drafting plans for a potential voluntary shutdown of virtually all passenger flights across the U.S.
  • government agencies also consider ordering such a move
  • amidst the air-traffic control system "ravaged by the coronavirus contagion"
  • No final decisions have been made by the carriers or the White House

Wall Street Journal reports, citing industry and federal officials: 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose