Major US automakers back goal of 40% to 50% EV sales by 2030
White House says US president Biden to sign executive order setting goal of 50% of new US vehicle sales in 2030 to be EVA joint statement released by major US automakers is giving backing to Biden's initiative to push for zero-emissions vehicles. That said, just keep in mind that Biden's goal i.e. supposed 50% of all new vehicles sold in 2030 to be electric, is not legally binding.
I think that is the key distinction that must be pointed out in all of this.
As such, automakers may step up their EV adoption but to really try and work towards that, it will depend on profitability measures at the end of the day surely.