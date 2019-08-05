Major US stock indices close with (go on, have a guess!) …. big declines
Closing numbers for the big 3 are showing:
- S&P index down 87.99 points, which is -3.00% at 2,844.06
- NASDAQ index down 279.54 points or -3.49% at 7,724.53
- Dow down 772.89 points or -2.92% at 25,712.12
Off lows but not a good day. All three with their biggest daily losses for this year.
The context of the moves today:
- global growth weaker and weakeneing
- global trade getting rocked by trade wars
- The Federal Reserve recently cut and is likely to do so again (a bit of tail and dog, chicken and egg here …. shoose whichever you like)
- Stock valuations are …. well … high. Some ludicrously so, but they have been for years …
