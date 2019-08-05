Major US stock indices close with (go on, have a guess!) …. big declines

Ladies and gentlemen, as a special for today only, the four stock codes to watch are

U

G

L

and Y

Closing numbers for the big 3 are showing:



S&P index down 87.99 points, which is -3.00% at 2,844.06



NASDAQ index down 279.54 points or -3.49% at 7,724.53



Dow down 772.89 points or -2.92% at 25,712.12



Off lows but not a good day. All three with their biggest daily losses for this year.





The context of the moves today: