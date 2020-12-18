Major US stock markets open and are trading mixed in early trading

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

S&P unchanged. Dow unchanged

The major US stock markets are open and are trading mixed in early trading.
  • S&P index -2 points or -0.06% of 3720.34
  • NASDAQ index +11.8 points or 0.10% at 12777.22
  • Dow industrial average +6 points or 0.02% at 30306.90
NASDAQ index closed at record levels yesterday. The Dow industrial average on the opening today did hit a record high of 30343.59 but has backed off of those levels in early trading.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose