Major US stock markets open and are trading mixed in early trading

S&P index -2 points or -0.06% of 3720.34



NASDAQ index +11.8 points or 0.10% at 12777.22



Dow industrial average +6 points or 0.02% at 30306.90



NASDAQ index closed at record levels yesterday. The Dow industrial average on the opening today did hit a record high of 30343.59 but has backed off of those levels in early trading.

