Malaysia cuts its GDP forecast range to -2 to +0.5%

Central Bank of Malaya (Bank Negara Malaysia)

says 2020 headline inflation to average between -1.5% and 0.5% (0.7% in 2019)

2020 GDP growth to be between -2% and 0.5% amid coronavirus outbreak, low oil prices (2019 pace was 4.3%)

says it could utilise policy levers as appropriate to cushion impact of economic downturn

monetary policy considerations remain guided by evolving downside risks to growth, price stability

will ensure enough liquidity in foreign exchange, bond and money markets for uninterrupted financial intermediation

will work to avoid excessive volatility in exchange rate

economy expected to normalise in 2021 in line with projected global recovery

Malaysia has been very quick with a fiscal response, circa 10% of GDP.