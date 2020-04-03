Malaysia cuts its GDP forecast range to -2 to +0.5%

Central Bank of Malaya (Bank Negara Malaysia)
- says 2020 headline inflation to average between -1.5% and 0.5% (0.7% in 2019)
- 2020 GDP growth to be between -2% and 0.5% amid coronavirus outbreak, low oil prices (2019 pace was 4.3%)
- says it could utilise policy levers as appropriate to cushion impact of economic downturn
- monetary policy considerations remain guided by evolving downside risks to growth, price stability
- will ensure enough liquidity in foreign exchange, bond and money markets for uninterrupted financial intermediation
- will work to avoid excessive volatility in exchange rate
- economy expected to normalise in 2021 in line with projected global recovery
Malaysia has been very quick with a fiscal response, circa 10% of GDP.
ForexLive