Malaysia cuts its GDP forecast range to -2 to +0.5%

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Central Bank of Malaya (Bank Negara Malaysia)

  • says 2020 headline inflation to average between -1.5% and 0.5% (0.7% in 2019)
  • 2020 GDP growth to be between -2% and 0.5% amid coronavirus outbreak, low oil prices (2019 pace was 4.3%)
  • says it could utilise policy levers as appropriate to cushion impact of economic downturn
  • monetary policy considerations remain guided by evolving downside risks to growth, price stability
  • will ensure enough liquidity in foreign exchange, bond and money markets for uninterrupted financial intermediation
  • will work to avoid excessive volatility in exchange rate
  • economy expected to normalise in 2021 in line with projected global recovery
Malaysia has been very quick with a fiscal response, circa 10% of GDP. 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose