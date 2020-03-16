Malaysia orders closure of schools and businesses

Another country closes commerce





Malaysia has restricted movements nationwide to limit coronavirus starting Wednesday through month-end.





The measures include the closure of all government-run and private schools. All places of worship and businesses will also be closed. All citizens are banned from overseas travel.





Malaysia is the world's 33rd largest economy, so it's small in comparison and the population is 32 million but borders Singapore (34th) and Indonesia (16th). Indonesia is also the world's 4th most populated country at 267 million. I have long feared that it's likely to be a hotspot and the government response there hasn't exactly been encouraging. They confirmed 17 new cases today with the total number hitting 117. One of those is the transport minister.







