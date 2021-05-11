Malaysia to extend coronavirus restrictions across the entire country

Malaysia has a movement control order (MCO) currently in several areas.

  • Its to be extended across the whole country
  • From May 12 to June 7
  • In order to address the surge in new COVID-19 cases nationwide
PM's comments:
  • "The government has decided to take measures that are tighter and stricter to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community and to stop the surge in cases. Malaysia is currently facing a third COVID-19 wave that could trigger a national crisis"
  • Travellers from Singapore will now undergo 14 days of quarantine in Malaysia, up from 10 days
