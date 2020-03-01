Man in his 50s is first US coronavirus death as Seattle grapples with potential outbreak

Ominous signs after the death





The US may be dealing with a coronavirus outbreak in Seattle after officials confirmed the first death in the area.





"Health officials will be providing the latest updates regarding novel coronavirus cases in King County, including new people identified with the infection, one of whom died," the unusually deadpan release said.





The outbreak appears to be in a long-term care facility and little is known about the victim other than that he's a man in his 50s.





Trump earlier said the victim was "a medically high-risk patient in her 50s" and said the victim was "a wonderful woman." Officials have since confirmed it was a man and that he had no evidence of any link to anyone who had traveled to China.







Trump also said four other Americans "very ill".







What's also worrisome are reports that 27 residents of the facility and 25 staff are having respiratory problems. That final bit of news is going to make for an interesting start to the week and we're still nearly 24 hours away from the FX open.



