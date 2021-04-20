Manchester City withdraws from European Super League

Chelsea is also planning on withdrawing from the 12 team league





The decision to form a splinter league was condemned by football authorities and government ministers in the UK and across Europe by Uefa and leagues associations.





Around 1,000 fans gathered outside Chelsea's Stamford Bridge home ground before their game against Brighton on Tuesday to protest.





PSS Manchester United Exec Vice chair steps down





