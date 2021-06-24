Manchin: A reconciliation bill is inevitable

Comments from US Senators

This follows on comments from yesterday where Manchin said he was on board with a plan to claw back some of the Trump tax cuts for wealthy individuals and corporations. The question is how much he's willing to take back. You have to assume he knows it's going to take at least $2 trillion to get a deal.





"Reconciliation is inevitable," he said, "There's going to be a reconciliation bill, we just don't know what size it's going to be."







Meanwhile, Mitt Romney said he sees at least 10 Republican Senators supporting a bi-partisan deal.

