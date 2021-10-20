Manchin denies report that he mentioned the possibility to Biden of leaving Democratic party

The report is full of details that make it tough to discount, though it's filled with anonymous sources. It's unclear if he would sit as an independent or switch to the Republican side.

Manchin told associates that he was prepared to initiate his exit plan earlier this week and had mentioned the possibility to Biden. But he was encouraged by the conversations with Sanders and top Democrats that occurred at the start of the week and did not yet see a reason to take this step. Still, he has informed associates that because he is so out of sync with the Democratic Party, he believes it is likely he will leave the party by November 2022.

