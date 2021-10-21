Manchin says he doesn't think Dems will reach reconciliation deal tomorrow

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Biden had wanted a framework of a deal by tomorrow


Sen Manchin said negotiators are making good progress and there's lots of fine print to review. The White House wanted a 'framework' on a deal this week.

This sounds like it's making progress and will get to the finish line but with watered down numbers over 10 years and no changes in taxation levels, I don't know how much of a market mover it is.

Update: Another comment that suggests the timeline is going to be stretched. "This is not going to happen anytime soon guys. They're trying to get a meeting of minds to find out what can happen from there."

