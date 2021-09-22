Manchin will meet with Biden again, says doesn't think reconciliation deal imminent

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Manchin on whether a deal can come together

Manchin and Biden
Key Senator Joe Manchin is meeting with the President again today but the odds of progress sound low.

According to CNN's Manu Raju:

Manchin says he hasn't spoken with Biden since they met last week and said he's not going to today's meeting with a new offer. Says he's going to "listen and learn." When I asked if he thinks a deal on reconciliation can come together by next week, Manchin said: "Don't think so"
No big surprise there but keep an eye out for any developments. Nothing is certain in politics.
