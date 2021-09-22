Manchin will meet with Biden again, says doesn't think reconciliation deal imminent
Manchin on whether a deal can come together
Key Senator Joe Manchin is meeting with the President again today but the odds of progress sound low.
According to CNN's Manu Raju:
No big surprise there but keep an eye out for any developments. Nothing is certain in politics.Manchin says he hasn't spoken with Biden since they met last week and said he's not going to today's meeting with a new offer. Says he's going to "listen and learn." When I asked if he thinks a deal on reconciliation can come together by next week, Manchin said: "Don't think so"