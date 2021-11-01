Manchin: Will not yet support reconciliation bill

Will not support without greater clarity and transparency

It's time to vote on infrastructure

Cites inflationary concerns

Says real cost of bill might be higher than $1.75T over time

Says taxes on high earners and corporate taxes need to go up

There is a framing of this debate as Manchin & Sinema against other Dems but there's a critical difference. Manchin wants to raise taxes on high earners and corporations to pay for it but Sineman doesn't want to raise any taxes.





As for this, he's not ruling out supporting the bill but it doesn't sound like he's leaning that way.





Obviously this is going to make it very tough for House Democrats to support infrastructure. I can't imagine this will be good for commodities.





