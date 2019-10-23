Australia preliminary PMIs for October: Manufacturing 50.1 (prior 50.3) Services 50.8 (prior 52.4)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australian data, an early guide to October activity from the  CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs.

Manufacturing 50.1
  • prior 50.3
Services 50.8
  • prior 52.4
Composite 50.7
  • prior 52.0
The summary comments from the report are not overly encouraging:
  • The latest Commonwealth Bank Flash Composite PMI® pointed to subdued business conditions in Australia at the start of the final quarter of the year. Output rose at a softer pace amid the weakest new order growth since April. Business confidence also softened and firms raised their staffing levels only marginally. Meanwhile, input costs continued to increase at a marked pace, leading firms to raise their own selling prices to the greatest extent since last November in a bid to protect profit margins


more to come  
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose