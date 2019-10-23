Australia preliminary PMIs for October: Manufacturing 50.1 (prior 50.3) Services 50.8 (prior 52.4)

Australian data, an early guide to October activity from the CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs.



prior 50.3

prior 52.4

prior 52.0

The summary comments from the report are not overly encouraging:

The latest Commonwealth Bank Flash Composite PMI® pointed to subdued business conditions in Australia at the start of the final quarter of the year. Output rose at a softer pace amid the weakest new order growth since April. Business confidence also softened and firms raised their staffing levels only marginally. Meanwhile, input costs continued to increase at a marked pace, leading firms to raise their own selling prices to the greatest extent since last November in a bid to protect profit margins











Manufacturing 50.1Services 50.8Composite 50.7