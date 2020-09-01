Manufacturing, construction and Brainard top the economic calendar

What's coming up in North American trade

Happy September everyone.







The US dollar is starting out the new month on its knees as breakdowns extend and the euro flirts with 1.20.





Economic data in today's session starts with the Canadian (1330 GMT) and US (1345 GMT) Markit PMIs, followed by the ISM report at 1400 GMT. The consensus is for a small improvement to 54.8 from 54.2.





At the same time, US July construction spending is forecast to rise 1.0% after a 0.7% decline in June.



The central bank speaking calendar includes the ECB's de Cos (1500 GMT), and Lane (1600 GMT), followed by Brainard (1700 GMT) on the new monetary policy framework. Finally, the ECB's Knot will wrap it up at 1800 GMT.



