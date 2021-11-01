Manufacturing in focus to kick off the US week

One data surprise already





Today's terrible German retail sales report already has economists buzzing and it's a big week for economic data and (even moreso) for central banks, starting with the RBA in about 12 hours.





For North American trade, it starts with Canadian October manufacturing data from Markit at 9:30 am ET followed by the final US report 15 minutes later. Those aren't likely to be market movers.





At 10 am ET, he Sept construction spending report is due.





At 11 am ET, the ISM manufacturing report is up (shown above) and the focus will be on prices paid, which were at an extremely elevated 81.2 in September.



