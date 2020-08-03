Manufacturing is at the top of the agenda to start the week

Manufacturing data coming up

It's the first week of the new month and that always means a busy US economic calendar. Today the focus is manufacturing with the Markit PMI at 1345 GMT followed by the ISM manufacturing survey 15 minutes later. The industrial sector seemingly held up better in July than some other parts of the economy. The consensus is an improvement to 53.5 from 52.6.





Along with that report we get construction spending at the same time. It's forecast to rise 1.0% in July after falling 2.1% in June.



We will also hear from a trio of Fed officials:

Bullard 1630 GMT Barkin 1700 GMT Evans 1800 GMT





