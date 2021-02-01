Manufacturing tops the economic calendar today

What's coming up in North American trading





I love it when a new month starts on a Monday. It a tidy start.







There's a decent mood in markets at the moment, in a big turnaround for the sour open to US equity futures. The FX market is a bit more cautious with the euro struggling and commodity currencies modestly lower.





Trading today will be all about meme stocks once again but there will be some economic data to digest.







The data starts at 9:30 am ET (1430 GMT) with Canadian manufacturing data from Markit for January. Fifteen minutes later we get the final US Markit manufacturing PMI for the same month. The prelim was 59.1.





The main event of the day is at 10 am ET with the January US ISM manufacturing report. It's forecast at 60.0 from 60.5 in December. At the same time, the December construction spending report is due up.





In terms of central bankers, we get Kashkari (1700 GMT), Kaplan (1800 GMT) and Bostic/Rosengren (1900 GMT).



