Manufacturing tops Tuesday's US economic calendar

The ISM manufacturing report tops the economic calendar on Tuesday as a big week of US economic data picks up.





The consensus is for a slight improvement to 54.6 from 54.2. Estimates range from 52.5 to 56.5 for the 10 am ET release. At the same time will will also get July construction spending. Given the boom in home starts, there's the potential for an upside surprise to the +1.0% consensus.





In terms of Fedspeak, we will hear from Brainard on the new monetary policy framework. That's a 1 pm ET.









