March consumer confidence highlights the economic calendar

What to watch for





The main economic data point of the day comes at 1400 GMT with the Conference Board's March survey of US consumer confidence. The consensus is 110.0 from 130.7 but estimates range as low as 85.0 (JPMorgan).





Up first is the Canadian January GDP report at the bottom of the hour, along with the industrial product price report. These are ancient history and won't be market movers.





Along the same lines, the US Case-Shiller housing data for January will probably only reiterate that US housing was teed-up for a strong year before the virus hit.





In terms of the virus, there will be the regular daily headlines from around the world. The New York briefing should be back to 11:30 am ET but I'm struggling to confirm that.





There will be an extra focus on UK coronavirus deaths today because they're adding people who died at home and in nursing homes to the count. My understanding is that this should be phased in over a couple weeks as they investigate deaths.





Finally, it's quarter end as we wrap-up the most front-run rebalancing of all time.





