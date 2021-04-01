March ISM manufacturing 64.7 vs 61.5 expected

US ISM manufacturing survey for March 2021:





Highest since 1983



Prior was 60.8

Prices paid 85.6 vs 83.5 expected (86.0 prior)

New orders 68.0 vs 64.8 prior -- highest since 2004



Employment 59.6 vs 54.4 prior



This is a great report but maybe not as big of a surprise as it seems. Every regional survey was strong. At the same time, you can't help but cheer record highs. Manufacturing is sizzling.







The market reaction has been modest but this adds some upside risks to tomorrow's non-farm payrolls report.





Comments in the report:



