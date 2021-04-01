March non-farm payrolls preview: Good Friday release, by the numbers

A look at what to expect in the March 2021 non-farm payrolls report





Consensus estimate +650K

Private +640K



February +379K



Highest estimate +1000K (3 estimates)



Lowest estimate +232K (Southbay)



Average estimate +671K

Standard deviation +155K

Unemployment rate consensus estimate: 6.0% vs 6.2% prior



Participation rate consensus +61.5% vs 61.4% prior



Prior underemployment U6 prior 11.1%

Avg hourly earnings y/y exp +4.5% y/y vs +5.3% prior

Avg hourly earnings m/m exp +0.1% vs +0.2% prior



Avg weekly hours exp 34.7 vs 34.6 prior Here's the March jobs story so far ADP +517K vs +550K expected



ISM services employment not yet released



ISM manufacturing employment 59.6 vs 54.4 prior

Initial jobless claims survey week 765K vs 847K in February



Conference Board help wanted online demand for hiring not yet released

Non-farm payrolls is being released on Good Friday, which is an unusual situation because bond and equity markets will be closed. That will leave all the action in FX but London will be especially thin because it's a holiday there.





An important caveat is that the market isn't exactly hanging on employment right now. FOMC members have said they want to see it under 4% before they think about hiking and have also repeatedly emphasized that the low participation rate masks the current unemployment level, which is +9% when factoring that in.





The market is increasingly worked up about inflation but the wage numbers in this release are hard to trade around because they reflect changing compositions and adjustments due to the pandemic.



The straight-forward trade will be in USD/JPY and USD/CHF, which will rise on good numbers and slip on weak ones. Barring a huge surprise, I think that traders who choose to sleep through this one won't have any regrets.





If you're trading it, better weather and fewer restrictions point to a strong number and Homebase reported "significant improvements in March" particularly in entertainment and hospitality.









For another preview, see our friend Christophe Barraud's preview.





