Sentiment survey from the University of Michigan

Final Feb survey was 101.0

Expectations 85.3 vs 92.1 prior

Current conditions 112.5 vs 114.8 prior

1-year inflation 2.3% vs 2.4% prior

5-10-year inflation 2.3% vs 2.3% prior



Economists did a good job of estimating the initial hit but I would expect a fall in the final number and a sharp fall --- perhaps the largest one ever -- next month.