March US Empire Fed -21.5 vs +4.9 expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

March New York area manufacturing data

Empire Fed chart
  • Lowest since 2009
  • Sharpest drop on record
  • Prior was +12.9
This is a shocking drop. This doesn't even cover what we're seeing now and is hitting more-quickly than anticipated.

Details:
  • New orders -9.3 in March versus 22.1 February
  • Prices paid +24.5 in March versus 25.0 in February
  • Employment -1.5 in March versus 6.6 in February
  • Shipments at -1.7 in March versus 18.9 in February
  • Average employee workweek -10.6 versus -1.0 in February
  • Unfilled orders +1.4 versus +4.5 in February
  • Delivery time +2.2 versus +8.3 in February
  • inventories +5.8 versus +12.9 in February
  • Six-month business conditions +1.2 vs +22.9 in February

