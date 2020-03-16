March US Empire Fed -21.5 vs +4.9 expected
March New York area manufacturing data
- Lowest since 2009
- Sharpest drop on record
- Prior was +12.9
This is a shocking drop. This doesn't even cover what we're seeing now and is hitting more-quickly than anticipated.
Details:
- New orders -9.3 in March versus 22.1 February
- Prices paid +24.5 in March versus 25.0 in February
- Employment -1.5 in March versus 6.6 in February
- Shipments at -1.7 in March versus 18.9 in February
- Average employee workweek -10.6 versus -1.0 in February
- Unfilled orders +1.4 versus +4.5 in February
- Delivery time +2.2 versus +8.3 in February
- inventories +5.8 versus +12.9 in February
- Six-month business conditions +1.2 vs +22.9 in February