Market levels at the end of the Fed chairs testimony
Limited moves during the Fed chair testimony
- EURUSD moved from 1.0921 to 1.0920, down 1 pip
- GBPUSD moved from 1.2964 to 1.2951, down 13 pips
- USDJPY moved from 109.87 to 109.82, down 5 pips
- USDCHF moved from 0.9774 to 0.9758, down 16 pips
- USDCAD moved from 1.3281 to 1.3292, up 11 pips
- AUDUSD moved from 0.6734 to 0.6712, down 22 pips
- NZDUSD moved from 0.6419 to 0.6401, down 18 pips
in other markets:
- S&P index moved from 3372.37 (up 20.28 points) to 3368.24 (+16.15 points)
- Nasdaq moved from 9696.99 (up 68.6 points) to 9692.18 (up 63.79 points)
- Dow moved from 29381.93 (up 105.11 points) to 29328.22 (up 51.4 points)
- Spot gold moved from $1569.29 to $1566.31 (down about $3)
- WTI crude oil futures moved from $50.53 to $50.13 (down $0.40)
- 2 year yield moves from 1.411% to 1.419%, +0.7 basis points
- 10 year moved from 1.590% to 1.592%, +0.2 basis points
- 30 year moved from 2.055% to 2.055%, unchanged
Not a heck of a lot of movement from the start to the finish.