Market levels at the end of the Fed chairs testimony

in other markets:



S&P index moved from 3372.37 (up 20.28 points) to 3368.24 (+16.15 points)

Nasdaq moved from 9696.99 (up 68.6 points) to 9692.18 (up 63.79 points)

Dow moved from 29381.93 (up 105.11 points) to 29328.22 (up 51.4 points)

Spot gold moved from $1569.29 to $1566.31 (down about $3)



WTI crude oil futures moved from $50.53 to $50.13 (down $0.40)



2 year yield moves from 1.411% to 1.419%, +0.7 basis points



10 year moved from 1.590% to 1.592%, +0.2 basis points

30 year moved from 2.055% to 2.055%, unchanged

Not a heck of a lot of movement from the start to the finish.

