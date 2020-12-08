Market update: Steady slide in sterling is the theme so far
GBP/USD down 30 pips in Asia-Pacific trading
Boris Johnson is traveling to Brussels for crisis talks with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as they try to break a deadlock.
The two spoke Monday after officials warned that talks would collapse without rapid breakthroughs.
A joint statement today said there were still "significant differences" on fishing, level playing field and governance -- the same issues that have dogged negotiations for months.
Those headlines sank sterling to 1.3225 but it grinded its way back to 1.34 late in New York trade but has come back under pressure in the new trading day in a slow slide to 1.3350.
Outside of GBP, there isn't much on the move today. All that Japanese data has left USD/JPY up 2 pips to 104.07 and AUD is similarly unchanged.