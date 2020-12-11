Market update: US dollar slide resumes
Another day, another dollar (slide)
More and more people are coming around to the idea that the global economy is going to shine in 2021 and beyond.
When it happens, you don't want to be in dollars. The Fed has rates pinned and US valuations are rich. On top of that, US growth could disappoint because of the stalemate in Congress and the relative lack of a fiscal impulse.
The steady flow elsewhere is continuing once again today with the Australian dollar, yen and euro all making moves in the 20 pip range to extend yesterday's ranges.
Here's AUD/USD, showing how little of a break there has been in the buying in the past 36 hours:
In FX -- more than any other market -- the trend is your friend.