Markets continue to keep more steady on the session

Calm returns as US-Iran geopolitical tensions fade

The dollar is keeping a little firmer amid weakness in the yen and pound during the European morning. The former continues to see added softness as US-Iran tensions ebb with USD/JPY climbing from 109.30 to 109.45 over the past few hours.





Meanwhile, the latter hit a fresh two-week low earlier as cable fell to 1.3018 after some dovish comments by BOE governor Mark Carney but the downside momentum was already established earlier in the session.





Other major currencies continue to sit in relatively narrow ranges although the kiwi is also keeping rather weak amid some mild buying in AUD/NZD.





Looking elsewhere, European stocks continue to hint at more solid gains while US futures are also keeping a little higher at the moment:









Bonds are also keeping steady near flat levels as markets continue to digest the easing of geopolitical tensions before looking to switch their focus towards the US non-farm payrolls report tomorrow.



