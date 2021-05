FX tilting risk off, but flows light

Futures markets flat/slightly lower. However, VIX showing signs of calm.





Commodities flat to higher. Iron ore and copper both holding more recent gains





Yields mixed, with US 10 year's lower











All in all a mixed tone, but markets looking for a fresh catalyst as the week starts.

The FX space is tilted risk off with AUD, NZD and CAD weakness and marginal USD, JPY & CHF strength.