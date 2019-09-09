Markets more calm ahead of European markets open

Aussie holds mild gains with narrow ranges still in tact to start the week





That is leading major currencies to stay more subdued with the dollar trading mixed amid tight ranges across the board so far today. The aussie is arguably the noticeable mover as it holds at the highs as we begin the European morning.





However, AUD/USD stays within a 21 pips range only just under last week's high of 0.6862 with daily resistance seen around 0.6865 next. Buyers are keeping the upside momentum going though so that continues to keep the pair underpinned for now.





Other than that, markets are sitting more quiet as traders look forward to more trade and central bank developments during the week. Besides that, expect Brexit to offer more potential surprises for pound traders as well.



