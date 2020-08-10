Markets quiet, but tilted to risk on

All quiet on the risk front





President Trump has signed a number of Executive Orders over the weekend. See here . The markets reaction is pretty quiet so far, but equity future markets have some minor bids. Major 10 Y Bond yields are broadly higher, oil has bids, the VIX is down and the market's continual bias to reman positive seems to be rearing its head for the first day of the week for the European session.





Future markets higher pre-European markets





Market moves are small, but the mood is positive. Any changes and we will of course update you.



