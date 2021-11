Sideways trading through the statement

Early US dollar strength has moderated in the lead-up to the FOMC decision, with the euro and pound bouncing back.





Gold has finally found a floor at $1760 after the earlier agressive selling. The S&P 500 is down 6 points.







Many eyes are on the front end of the Treasury curve and US 2s hit 0.50% briefly earlier but have returned to 0.48%, up 2 bps on the day.





Here's a good chart from ZeroHedge on what's priced in: