Markets stay more calm in European morning trade so far

Treasury yields are holding higher across the curve

30-year yields are staying above 2% with European equities also holding higher. The DAX is trading up by nearly 1% now, recovering after a torrid session yesterday.





UK stocks are not trading still as the exchange is experiencing some technical difficulties but the latest update says that they are set for the opening auction call now.





That aside, risk sentiment remains in a more upbeat mood with US futures also higher by 0.7%. In the currencies space, the dollar is holding slightly firmer with the pound leading gains as buyers continue to try and challenge near-term resistance levels in cable.





Other than that, headlines remain few and far between on the day with little else driving market direction besides the risk mood noted above.



