Risk aversion kicks in





Gold is up $14 in the first minutes of trading while WTI crude has fallen 2.5% to $52.85. S&P 500 futures are down 1%. The US 10-year note future contract is up 11 ticks.







The yen is bid but not as much as I anticipated. NZD/JPY is down 50 pips to 71.69 and is the biggest percentage mover. USD/JPY is down 45 pips to 108.83.





Get ready for a wild week.