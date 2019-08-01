Markit July Canada manufacturing PMI 50.2 vs 49.2 prior
Canadian manufacturing survey from Markit
"External demand conditions remain the main concern in the manufacturing sector," said Tim Moore, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit in the release. There were widespread reports that global trade frictions and softer economic growth in key markets had held back export sales."
- Prior was 49.2
- First reading above 50 in four months
- Output 49.7 vs 47.7 prior
- New export orders 48.0 vs 50.0 prior