Markit July Canada manufacturing PMI 50.2 vs 49.2 prior

Canadian manufacturing survey from Markit

  • Prior was 49.2
  • First reading above 50 in four months
  • Output 49.7 vs 47.7 prior
  • New export orders 48.0 vs 50.0 prior
"External demand conditions remain the main concern in the manufacturing sector," said Tim Moore, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit in the release. There were widespread reports that global trade frictions and softer economic growth in key markets had held back export sales."
