Markit final August services PMI 55.0 vs 54.7 expected

Services PMI from Markit for Aug 2020

Markit services PMI
  • Highest since March 2019
  • Prelim was 54.8
  • Prior was 50.0
  • Composite index 54.6 vs 54.7 prelim
  • New orders rose at the quickest pace in a year
This data adds a small upward bias to the ISM services index at the top of the hour. The consensus is 57.0. I suspect it would take a major miss to jar markets but watch the employment component for hints on what's coming in tomorrow's jobs report.

