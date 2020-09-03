Markit final August services PMI 55.0 vs 54.7 expected

Highest since March 2019



Prelim was 54.8

Prior was 50.0

Composite index 54.6 vs 54.7 prelim

New orders rose at the quickest pace in a year



Full release



This data adds a small upward bias to the ISM services index at the top of the hour. The consensus is 57.0. I suspect it would take a major miss to jar markets but watch the employment component for hints on what's coming in tomorrow's jobs report.

