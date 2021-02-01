Markit January Canada manufacturing PMI 54.4 vs 57.9 prior

Commenting on the latest survey results, Shreeya Patel, Economist at IHS Markit, said:



"Latest data signaled another month of expansion in the Canadian manufacturing sector with a solid uptick registered in January. Both output and new order volumes rose for a seventh successive month and firms continued to increase their purchasing activity.



"That said, signs of fragility emerged as all five of the PMI components moderated at the start of the year. Ongoing restrictions and border closures continue to pose a threat to exports and factory operations. At the same time, higher material prices and transportation costs added to the rate of input price inflation.



"Until vaccines are widely administered the sector can expect to see measures extend in pursuance of controlling case numbers."

