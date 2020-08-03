Markit PMI manufacturing data (F) due out at 9:45 AM ET

The ISM data for July will also be released this morning.





At 9:45 AM ET, the Markit manufacturing PMI for July (F) will be released. The preliminary number came in at 51.3. The expectations are the same.





At the top of the hour the ISM manufacturing for July will be released with expectations for 53.5 vs. 52.6 last month. New orders are expected at 55.2 vs. 56.4. Prices paid are expected at 52.0 vs. 51.3. There is no estimate for employment but last month they came in at 42.1

