Markit PMIs highlight a lighter US calendar

No Fedspeak, I must be dreaming





Lost in all the election hubbub is that there is an FOMC decision on November 5. That means this Saturday is the start of a blackout period. Mercifully, officials appear to have talked themselves out and none of them are on the calendar today.





That's going to mean election polls, virus news and whatever other surprises manifest will take the lead. At the moment, the US dollar is on the defensive.





We do get one notable set of data with the Markit services and manufacturing PMIs for the US. Manufacturing is expected to tick up to 53.5 from 53.2 while services are forecast flat at 54.6.

