Markit Sept US services flash 54.4 vs 55.0 expected

Lowest since July 2020



Prior services was 55.1



Prior was 61.1

Manufacturing flash 60.5 vs 61.5 expected

Prior manufacturing was 61.1

Composite 54.5 vs 55.4 prior (shown above)



New order growth eased to slowest since Aug 2020

Backlogs of work rose strongly to 2nd fastest in 12 years

Input prices rose at a sharper pace

Output prices hit new record high



That's another sign of some moderate slowing in growth. Both indexes is are still comfortably in expansionary territory but those forecasts for strong GDP through year end are dying.





Commenting on the PMI data, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, said:





