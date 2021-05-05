Markit US April final services 64.7 vs 63.1 prelim

Best reading since survey began in 2009



Prelim was 63.1

63.1 was expected

Composite PMI 63.5 vs 62.2 prelim

Input costs rose at the quickest rate since data collection began in October 2009

Firms passed on higher prices to their customers through the fastest rise in charges on record

New business rose at record base



This is a good sign on the services sector, you don't often see this survey revised that much higher from the prelim. It bodes well for ISM at the top of the hour.





