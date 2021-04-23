Markit US April prelim services PMI 63.1 vs 61.5 expected

Record high for this series



Prior was 60.4

Manufacturing PMI 60.6 vs 61.0 expected -- record high



Prior manufacturing 59.1

Composite PMI 62.2 vs 59.7 prior -- record high

New orders highest on record

Manufacturing input prices second highest on record (record was last month)

The services, manufacturing and composite indexes are all at record highs. The series started in 2009.





Commenting on the PMI data, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, said:





