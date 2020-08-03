Markit US manufacturing PMI for July (F) 50.9 vs 51.3 expectations

The preliminary report showed a rise to 51.3 from 49.8 in June









The reading is the highest since January 2020



the index back above 50 reverses the contraction trend



new orders rise to the highest level since January 2020



The US ISM data for manufacturing will be released at the top of the hour with expectations for 53.6 vs. 52.6 the move higher last month came off a May low of 43.1 and a April low of 41.5.





The Markit US manufacturing PMI for July (Final) payment of 50.9 vs. 51.3 expectations. The preliminary was at 51.3. In June the index came in at 49.8.