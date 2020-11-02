Markit US manufacturing PMI for October (F) 53.4 vs. 53.3 estimate

Preliminary estimate came in at 53.3

Manufacturing PMI for October 53.4 vs. 53.3 estimate



The preliminary reading for October came in at 53.3



September index came in at 53.2.



The low in April reached 36.1.



The index is at the highest level since January 2019



A year ago the index is at 51.3



Output rises to 53.3 vs. 53.1 September. Highest reading since November 2000 19th



Stocks of finished goods highs vs. the prior month. Highest reading since November 2019







The more important and followed ISM manufacturing index will be released at 10 AM ET, with expectations for October at 55.8 vs. 55.4 in September. New orders are expected to come in at 62.0 vs. 60.2 in September. Prices paid are expected at 60.5 vs. 62.8 last month. The employment index came in at 49.6 last month

